No tremors felt in UAE as earthquake hits southern Iran

The National Centre of Meteorology reported a 4.6 Richter scale reading on Saturday morning

Shockwaves from a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck in southern Iran were not felt in the UAE on Saturday morning.

Minor tremors are often recorded in the north of the Emirates as a result of earthquakes in Iran and are not unusual.

The National Centre of Meteorology’s national seismic network reported the Richter scale reading at around 6.30am.

Hot, dusty days accompanied by humid nights are set to continue in the week ahead for much of the UAE.

High temperatures of 44°C are forecast for inland areas of the country, while coastal areas will feel slightly cooler on Sunday with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing a peak of 38°C.

A stiff breeze on Monday will bring with it patches of blowing dust, particularly in expose desert areas.

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of the week ahead, with the temperature peaking at 41°C in coastal areas and 45°C inland at Al Ain.

Updated: June 12, 2021 01:14 PM

