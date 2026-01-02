Dubai-based golfer named among dead from Swiss ski resort fire

Dubai-based Emanuele Galeppini was among those who were killed in a fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve.

The 17-year-old golfer, originally from Genoa, Italy, lived in Dubai with his family and was considered a rising star in the amateur golf scene. He was in Switzerland with friends when the blaze broke out at Le Constellation bar in the early hours of January 1.

News of his death was confirmed by the Italian Golf Federation, with tributes coming in from the wider sporting community – including Ryder Cup hero, and UAE resident, Tommy Fleetwood.

“The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried passion and authentic values with him,” a statement reads.

“At this time of great sorrow, our thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will forever remain in our hearts.”

Mourners gather outside the bar, after the deadly fire and explosion at a New Year's Eve party. Reuters

A New Year’s Eve tragedy

Around 40 people died and 115 were injured in the blaze, Swiss police say. The town, in the canton of Valais, is a popular tourism location.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but eyewitnesses have described the speed at which it spread, and the chaos that ensued.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the blaze as “one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced”.

The fire broke out at about 1.30am. Witnesses said they believed it was started by a candle placed in a champagne bottle. Videos online show flames rapidly spreading across the ceiling.

Crans-Montana is a popular ski resort in the Valais canton, two hours away from the capital Berne. It is in the French-speaking part of the country and about 100km from the Italian border.

Swiss authorities said the local intensive care unit in Valais was full and that Italy had made a major burns unit available in Milan to treat the injured.