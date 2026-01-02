At least 40 killed in deadly New Year's party blast at Swiss ski resort bar

Swiss police said about 40 people were killed and 115 injured when a fire broke out in a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The blast in Crans-Montana happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day as revellers celebrated the arrival of 2026.

Police are investigating whether the bar exceeded its limit of about 200 customers. The fire broke out after authorities banned the use of fireworks, including on New Year's Eve, owing to dry weather in the past two months.

Police are investigating whether the venue in Crans-Montana exceeded its occupancy limit of about 200 people. AFP

The town, in the canton of Valais, is a popular tourism location and France and Italy said some of their citizens were among the injured. Local officials said the blaze was the result of an accident.

There were media reports of an explosion at the scene, but local authorities said this was caused by the blaze rather than the other way around.

The fire broke out at around 1.30am. Witnesses said they believed it was started by a candle placed in a champagne bottle. Videos online show flames rapidly spreading across the ceiling.

Swiss medical aircraft wait at Sion airport. French and Italian citizens are among the injured. Reuters

“Some of the bottles were near the ceiling and it caught fire,” a witness, Emma, told French news channel BFMTV. “The whole ceiling was in flames and the fire spread really fast. It happened in seconds. We ran outside, screaming and crying.”

She said she saw a man with severe burns to his face and body screaming for help outside, and speculated that he might not have survived.

Another witness, Albane, said the blaze was “clearly accidental” and the ceiling caught fire after the candle was placed on a table. The club was “packed with people” when it started, she added.

Crans-Montana is a popular ski resort in the Valais canton, two hours away from the capital Berne. It is in the French-speaking part of the country, and around 100km from the Italian border.

Swiss authorities said the local intensive care unit in Valais was full, and Italy had made a major burns unit available in Milan to treat the injured.

Le Constellation bar, part of which is in a basement, is believed to be French-owned.

The victims are thought to be from many European countries but, due to Swiss law, the official number cannot be released until the relatives of those killed and injured have been informed.

Mourners gather outside the bar, after the deadly fire and explosion at a New Year's Eve party. Reuters

The Valais canton's head of police, Frederic Gisler, said a helpline had been launched for relatives. “I can’t hide from you that we are all shaken by what happened overnight in Crans,” he told a media conference.

“Our count is about 100 injured, most seriously, and unfortunately tens of people are presumed dead,” he said. Patients have been sent to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich, he added.

Sixteen Italian citizens are missing following incident, Italy's Foreign Ministry said. A representative for the ministry told the BBC that between 12 and 15 others have been found in hospital and are receiving treatment. Three have severe burns and will be moved to Italy soon, the representative said.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, centre, and the President of Crans-Montana Nicolas Feraud, left, at the scene of the fire. AFP

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said the whole nation was in mourning. “What was meant to be a moment of joy turned, on the first day of the year in ⁠Crans-Montana, into ‌mourning that touches the entire country and far beyond,” he said.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the major burns unit of Milan’s Niguarda Hospital was available to help treat the injured and emergency services in the Aosta Valley region, which border’s Switzerland, were available to help Swiss authorities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “My thoughts are with the bereaved families and with the injured. To Switzerland’s people and authorities, I express France’s full solidarity and brotherly support.”

A flower left as a memorial near the bar, where dozens of ⁠people are ​feared to have died. EPA

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was following the situation closely to find out whether Italians were involved.

The UK’s embassy in Switzerland said on Thursday morning that it was monitoring the situation and urged those affected to contact the embassy or the helpline set up by Swiss authorities.

The UK Foreign Office paid tribute to the Swiss emergency services leading the response.

An Italian man told broadcaster Rai News he was still waiting to hear from a friend who had been inside the bar. He said that one of his friends escaped the bar “burnt all over” and a second was taken to a Zurich hospital by helicopter.

“Another friend of ours … last night we had no news, he couldn't be found,” he added. “My friends and I, we haven't slept last night, we've barely eaten."

Another man, who thought his younger brother might have been inside the club, said he tried to break the window so people could get out. “We heard a big explosion and after that we saw a lot of smoke,” he told the BBC. He said he saw people with serious burns.

The man said that after firefighters and doctors took over he stayed to help where he could, offering water and clothes to the injured, including giving his jacket to one of them.

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh135,000 Engine 1.6L turbo Gearbox Six speed automatic with manual and sports mode Power 165hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 240Nm @ 1,400rpm 0-100kph: 9.2 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

MATCH INFO Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford (late)

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90 6' Manchester City 0

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Scotland 59 (Tries: Hastings (2), G Horne (3), Turner, Seymour, Barclay, Kinghorn, McInally; Cons: Hastings 8) Russia 0