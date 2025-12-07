The burnt Arpora nightclub in North Goa district. AFP
Fire at nightclub in India's Goa kills 23

Authorities order investigation into blaze at Arpora club

December 07, 2025

At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a nightclub in the western Indian state of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

Several tourists were among the dead after the blaze broke out at about midnight at a club in Arpora, in North Goa district, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying.

"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people," Mr Sawant wrote on X. "I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry."

Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the scene of the fire, police said. Those injured in the blaze were taken to hospital for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control, the ANI news agency reported.

The fire has been put out and all bodies have been recovered, police added.

Goa, a former Portuguese colony on the shores of the Arabian Sea, attracts millions of tourists every year owing to its nightlife, beaches and laid-back coastal atmosphere.

About 5.5 million tourists visited Goa in the first half of this year, government data shows. Of those, 271,000 were international tourists.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and the flouting of safety regulations.

