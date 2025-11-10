Eight killed in explosion near Red Fort in India's New Delhi

At least eight people were killed in an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in the Indian capital New Delhi, city police said.

The blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort but the cause was not immediately known and was being investigated, police spokesman Sanjay Tyagi said.

Police commissioner Satish Golcha said a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light before "an explosion happened in that vehicle". Forensic and counter-terrorism personnel were at the scene.

At least 11 people were injured, TV channels reported. The explosion occurred shortly before 7pm local time, as people were returning home from work in a densely populated district of New Delhi.

Ambulances streamed into a nearby public hospital, carrying several injured people. Images broadcast showed flames and smoke billowing from several vehicles in a congested street near a metro station.

Eight killed in blast in New Delhi landmark 00:26

At least six vehicles and three autorickshaws caught fire, Delhi's deputy fire chief said, with the flames being doused by firefighting teams.

"We heard a big sound, our windows shook," one resident who did not give a name told NDTV.

Police tried to clear crowds that gathered at the site of the incident. Local media said a state of high alert was declared in New Delhi as well as in Mumbai.

Delhi's Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era structure in the old city, visited by tourists throughout the year. The prime minister addresses the nation from the fort's ramparts every year on August 15, India's independence day.

