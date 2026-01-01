Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid will celebrate her 30th birthday in October 2026. AFP
Culture

Pop Culture

Celebrities marking milestone birthdays in 2026

From David Attenborough's 100th and Abhishek Bachchan's 50th to Bella Hadid's 30th

Sarah Maisey

January 01, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Plenty of famous names, celebrities and influential figures are set to hit milestone birthdays in 2026.

Having voiced nature documentaries for generations of fans, Sir David Attenborough will turn 100, while Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will turn 50. We round up some milestone birthdays being marked next year.

Turning 100

British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough will become a centenarian in May 2026. Photo: Silverback Films / Open Planet Studios
British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough will become a centenarian in May 2026. Photo: Silverback Films / Open Planet Studios

British biologist and natural historian Sir David Attenborough, born May 8, 1926

American filmmaker and actor Mel Brooks, born June 28, 1926

Turning 90

Artist Samia Halaby will become a nonagenarian at the end of 2026. Photo: Samia Halaby / Sfeir-Semler Gallery Beirut / Hamburg
Artist Samia Halaby will become a nonagenarian at the end of 2026. Photo: Samia Halaby / Sfeir-Semler Gallery Beirut / Hamburg

Former minister of foreign affairs of Egypt Amr Moussa, born October 3, 1936

Palestinian-American artist Samia Halaby, born December 12, 1936

Turning 80

Men in Black star Tommy Lee Jones, right, will be an octogenarian in September 2026. Photo: IMDB
Men in Black star Tommy Lee Jones, right, will be an octogenarian in September 2026. Photo: IMDB

American singer Dolly Parton, born January 19, 1946

American singer and actress Liza Minnelli, born March 12, 1946

American actress Candice Bergen, born May 9, 1946

American singer Cher, born May 20, 1946

US President Donald Trump, born June 14, 1946

American actor Sylvester Stallone, born July 6, 1946

Former US president George W Bush, born July 6, 1946

Former US president Bill Clinton, born August 19, 1946

American actor Tommy Lee Jones, born September 15, 1946

Turning 70

Syrian actor Ayman Zeidan will become a septuagenarian in September 2026. AFP
Syrian actor Ayman Zeidan will become a septuagenarian in September 2026. AFP

American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson, born January 3, 1956

American actress Geena Davis, born January 21, 1956

American actor Bryan Cranston, born March 7, 1956

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, born July 9, 1956

Canadian actress Kim Cattrall, born August 21, 1956

Syrian comedian and actor Ayman Zeidan, born September 1, 1956

Turning 60

Salma Hayek will be a sexagenarian in September 2026. Reuters
Salma Hayek will be a sexagenarian in September 2026. Reuters

Egyptian singer Ehab Tawfik, born January 7, 1966

American model Cindy Crawford, born February 20, 1966

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam, born February 26, 1966

American actress and producer Robin Wright, born April 8, 1966

American singer Janet Jackson, born May 16, 1966

French former professional footballer Eric Cantona, born May 24, 1966

British actress Helena Bonham Carter, born May 26, 1966

Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli, born June 27, 1966

American actress Halle Berry, born August 14, 1966

Mexican-American actress and producer Salma Hayek, born September 2 1966

Turning 50

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe will be a quinquagenarian in March 2026. Reuters
Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe will be a quinquagenarian in March 2026. Reuters

Australian actress Isla Fisher, born February 3, 1976

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan, born February 5, 1976

Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe, born March 10, 1976

American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, born March 22, 1976

Syrian actor Kosai Khauli, born April 1, 1976

Irish actor Colin Farrell, born May 31, 1976

Lebanese actress and singer Diana Haddad, born October 1, 1976

Canadian actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, born October 23, 1976

Turning 40

Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy will be a quadragenarian in October 2026. EPA
Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy will be a quadragenarian in October 2026. EPA

Indian actress and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, born January 5, 1986

British actor Jamie Bell, born March 14, 1986

American singer Lady Gaga, born March 28, 1986

American actress and singer Leighton Meester, born April 9, 1986

British actor Robert Pattinson, born May 13, 1986

American actor and filmmaker Shia LaBeouf, born June 11, 1986

American fashion designers and actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, born June 13, 1986

American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, born July 2, 1986

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, born August 21, 1986

British actress Emilia Clarke, born October 23, 1986

Canadian rapper Drake, born October 24, 1986

Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, born October 28, 1986

Turning 30

Zendaya will be a tricenarian in September 2026. EPA
Zendaya will be a tricenarian in September 2026. EPA

British actress Florence Pugh, born January 3, 1996

British actress Sophie Turner, born February 21, 1996

British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy, born April 16 1996

British actor Tom Holland, born June 1, 1996

American actress and singer Zendaya, born September 1, 1996

Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi, born October 7, 1996

American-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, born October 9, 1996

American model Hailey Bieber, born November 22, 1996

American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, born December 11, 1996

Turning 20

KPop singer Hanjin of TWS becomes a vicenarian in 2026. Getty Images
KPop singer Hanjin of TWS becomes a vicenarian in 2026. Getty Images

K-pop singer Hanjin, born January 5, 2006

Saudi actor Mosaab Mohammed Aziz, born on July 15, 2006

American rapper Che (Chase Shaun Mitchell), born August 29, 2006

Updated: January 01, 2026, 9:22 AM
Celebrities