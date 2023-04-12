Madonna, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson songs inducted into US Library of Congress

Hits by Madonna, Mariah Carey and Led Zeppelin are among 25 musical works inducted into the Library of Congress in the US.

Madonna’s 1984 album Like a Virgin joins 1994 perennial US chart-topper All I Want for Christmas is You by Carey and 1971’s rock staple Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin for preservation in the library’s National Recording Registry.

The distinction is awarded to albums or songs described as having "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation's recorded sound heritage".

The new additions, announced annually with the exception of last year, make for a total of 625 works recorded in the registry since its launch in 2002.

Other titles include Janet Jackson's 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 and Queen’s 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody.

While there is a public nomination process, all songs chosen for the registry are decided by the library's National Recording Preservation Board.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” librarian of congress Carla Hayden said.

“The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next.”

Some of the latest titles chosen for preservations laid the seeds for popular sounds today.

One is the 2004 hit Gasolina by Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, a song viewed as a harbinger to the reggaeton explosion led by the likes of Luis Fonsi and Bad Bunny.

In addition to Madonna’s work, other pioneering titles by female artists include rapper Queen Latifa’s debut album All Hail the Queen (1989) and the 1960 single Wang Dang Doodle by blues singer Koko Taylor.

Music dating back to the turn of the 20th century was also inducted this year, such as the album The Very First Mariachi Recordings, a collection of songs by a Mexican quartet recorded in 1908 and 1909.

The futuristic 1985 score of the Super Mario video game from Koji Kondo was also acknowledged.

“I also had a feeling that this game might be something that could turn into a series and continue for a long time,” the Japanese composer said.

“Having this music preserved alongside so many other classic songs is such a great honour,” he said. “It's actually a little bit difficult to believe.”

Classic folk, rock and soul tunes were also included in this year’s mix, such as 1962 single Sherry by The Four Seasons, 1971’s Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, and the 1983 album Synchronicity by The Police.