Major January rush expected at Dubai Airport as Emirates tells passengers to prepare

Emirates is gearing up for a busy travel period in the first week of January, with the carrier urging travellers departing from Dubai International Airport to check in online or use remote check-in options.

While the airline did not state the number of passengers expected, it has flagged the period between January 2 and 5 as a peak time for departures and arrivals and has outlined a series of recommendations to help customers navigate the busy travel period. These include:

• Remote check-in at Emirates City Check In and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre, available from 24 hours up to four hours before departure

• If you are in the northern emirates, you also have the option of Emirates City Check In Ajman, located at Ajman Central Bus Terminal, available from 24 hours up to four hours before departure

• Booking a home check-in service in Dubai and Sharjah, allowing passengers to check in at their home, hotel or office

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure to allow enough time to drop baggage, clear immigration and reach the boarding gate at least one hour before departure. Emirates also encourages travellers to preselect their seats where possible and ensure all travel documents are valid before arriving at the airport.

To avoid road congestion, public transport is recommended, including the Dubai Metro’s Red Line, which provides direct access to Terminal 3 at DXB.

The airline took similar measures during the Eid Al Fitr holidays in late March, when up to 80,000 travellers flew out for spring break holidays.

Dubai International Airport handled a record number of passengers in the first half of 2025, serving 46 million flyers across 222,000 flights in the six months to the end of June, an annual increase of 2.3 per cent, according to operator Dubai Airports.

