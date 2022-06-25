Why are earthquakes so deadly in some countries and not others?

Wednesday’s 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan has, along with subsequent aftershocks, killed more than 1,000 people, making it the deadliest event of its kind in the country in two decades.

Poor infrastructure and services make dealing with the tragedy particularly difficult for the country’s Taliban authorities, who have appealed for international assistance.

A few days before the earthquake in Afghanistan, the UAE experienced a much smaller event, a 2.4-magnitude quake in Sharjah.

As reported by The National, the June 18 quake — which officials said was not felt by residents — is the latest in a series of infrequent and mostly small tremors felt in the UAE.

So why is Afghanistan — along with neighbours such as Pakistan — vulnerable to deadlier earthquakes?

How are earthquakes classified and what damage can they cause?

Expand Autoplay The Sacred Heart Church in Les Cayes, Haiti, was damaged by an earthquake.

A key measure is the magnitude of the quake, which reflects the size of the waves the event produces.

The Richter scale classifies quakes between 1.0 and 2.9 as “micro”, 3.0 to 3.9 as “minor”, 4.0 to 4.9 as “light”, 5.0 to 5.9 as “moderate”, 6.0 to 6.9 as “strong”, 7.0 to 7.9 as “major” and 8.0 and above as “great”.

Micro earthquakes, such as the kind the UAE experienced earlier this month, occur more than 100,000 times a year and are typically detected by local instruments — but not people.

The Afghanistan earthquake was at the upper end of the moderate category and there are between about 200 and 2,000 such events each year.

These usually cause damage only to poorly constructed buildings, which helps to explain the devastation seen in Afghanistan, as many houses and other buildings in the country are not built to handle earthquakes.

“There’s no reinforcement. There’s not even any cement [in some buildings],” said Peter Styles, professor emeritus of applied and environmental geophysics at Keele University in the UK, who has seen first-hand the damage earthquakes have caused in countries such as Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, there’s very little we can do in terms of stopping these earthquakes. The buildings fall down and you build them up again.”

By contrast, in the Gulf, building codes are more stringent, Mr Styles said, so even if an earthquake of a high magnitude were to occur, the consequences would not be as severe.

“If you have sufficient money, you can withstand a magnitude six without problems,” Mr Styles said.

Why does Afghanistan suffer more severe earthquakes?

Expand Autoplay The UAE has sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food, aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan for earthquake victims. All photos: Wam

To understand why Afghanistan, and neighbouring Pakistan, are at risk of earthquakes, it is necessary to look to India.

The earth has more than a dozen major tectonic plates and the area around Afghanistan lies close to the border of three of them — the Arabian Plate, the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. The Indian Plate is moving north and colliding with the Eurasian Plate.

“India is trying to move northwards,” Mr Styles said. “It’s shaped like a gigantic wedge; it’s forcing its way into Asia. That’s why we have the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush [mountain ranges].

“These earthquakes are on the main Himalayan fault. [Afghanistan and Pakistan] are on a major tectonic boundary.”

The area that was hit is part of the Alpide Belt, which stretches all the way to the Atlantic and is one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

By contrast, the UAE's geographical location means it is not as vulnerable to movements of tectonic plates.

“The Arabian Plate is mostly being pushed sideways because of the opening of the Red Sea. That’s a slightly different process,” said Mr Styles.

“Arabia was joined to Africa, although in the last 30 million years, Arabia has slid northwards.”

Jordan, Palestine, Israel and Syria are more likely than the UAE to experience tremors because they lie close to the border of the Arabian Plate and the African Plate. Both are migrating northwards, but the movement of the Arabian Plate is moving faster.

The UAE and surrounding states are “not anywhere near as vulnerable as even the western part of Saudi” Arabia, Mr Styles said.

“Arabia and the Gulf states are slightly protected because the whole block is moving northwards,” he added.

Iran, however, lies in the region where the Arabian Plate and the Eurasian Plate meet, putting it at risk of earthquakes. Like Afghanistan, it is on the Alpide Belt.

Earlier this month, Iran experienced a 5.9-magnitude quake, which could be felt in the Emirates.