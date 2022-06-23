President Sheikh Mohamed sends aid to Afghanistan after earthquake

The UAE is sending food, aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan after an earthquake that left more than 1,000 people dead.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered that an air bridge be established to provide relief.

A medical team and field hospital was also dispatched to south-east Afghanistan, news agency Wam reported.

Rescuers are struggling to reach survivors in remote areas of the country after the disaster on Wednesday.

The death toll is expected to rise, as is the tally of injured, which stands at more than 1,500 people.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 kilometres south-east of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.

The Taliban government has called on the international community for help.