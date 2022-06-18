Minor earthquake recorded in Sharjah

A minor earthquake was recorded in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon.

The 2.4 magnitude quake occurred shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday in the town of Al Bataeh, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

It was not "felt by residents and had no effect in the UAE", the NCM said.

Earthquakes under 2.5 magnitude are said to be typically not felt by people, but they can be recorded by seismograph.

Such small quakes are relatively infrequent in the Emirates.

In October, a tremor in Dibba on the UAE's east coast registered as 1.9 magnitude, which would classify it as a "micro-earthquake.

Two small earthquakes took place in the area in May last year.

The first quake, of 3.1 magnitude, happened at a depth of five kilometres.

A second, registering 2.3 magnitude, followed about two and a half hours later in the same location.

Dibba sits on an active fault line, which crosses into Oman.

The area experiences small to medium quakes up to magnitude 4-5.5, a seismic hazard assessment survey carried out by UAE authorities showed.

In 2002, Masafi in Fujairah experienced a magnitude 5 quake.

UAE residents feel tremors after Iran earthquake

People in Dubai reported feeling tremors on Wednesday morning after an earthquake hit Iran.

A number of people told of their experiences on social media. One Dubai resident said objects in their room started to shake shortly after 10am.

Another Twitter user said their desk chair shook for about 30 seconds.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran at 10.06am on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it was "felt in the UAE" but "without effect".

The UAE has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes in Iran.

Tremors are occasionally felt in the UAE, especially if they are larger than magnitude 5.0.

In November 2021 tremors were felt across the Emirates after Iran was rocked by two large earthquakes in the space of a minute.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran followed by one measuring 6.7 shortly after.