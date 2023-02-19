4.1-magnitude earthquake in Oman's Duqm region

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in Oman on Sunday.

The seismic event happened at 7.55am close to the town of Duqm, known for its deep sea port on the Arabian Sea. Only mild tremors were felt in the area

“Royal Oman Police followed up the calls received from some citizens about feeling a slight earthquake, and it did not receive any reports of injuries or damages as a result”, a social media post from the force said.

Sultan Qaboos University's Earthquake Monitoring Centre said the tremor was detected near Duqm, 450km south-west of Muscat.

Seismic events measuring less than 3.5 are generally not felt, while those at 3.5 to 5.5 are felt, but rarely cause damage.

Those measuring 5 to 6 on the scale that regularly hit Iran's key fault line are commonly felt in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Events measuring 7 or more on the scale are regarded as “major”, including the devastating double earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago, killing more than 46,000 people.

