Iran escalates threats against US forces and Gulf states as third American carrier arrives

Iran has stepped up threats against American forces, commercial shipping and Gulf states as the US reinforced its military presence with a third aircraft carrier in the Middle East.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the US Central Command area of responsibility on Sunday. It joined the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington in an unusually large deployment that is expected to be temporary.

Its arrival comes amid renewed Iranian attacks in the Gulf and growing concern over security in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for international energy supplies.

In the latest attack, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning, resulting in a fire but no casualties.

The report came shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said two more tankers had struck sea mines and exploded, bringing to six the number of vessels it claimed had caught fire and sunk in the strait since Sunday. The claims could not be independently verified.

In a statement published by Sepah News, the IRGC Navy warned shipping companies against using what it described as an American-backed southern route through the strait, calling it a “minefield of fire”. Shipowners who trusted US military assurances or co-operated with its forces would become “prey to the flames”, it said.

Gulf Co-operation Council chief Jasem Al Budaiwi called Iran's attack on Bahrain a 'blatant challenge' to regional peace efforts. Reuters Show caption: Gulf Co-operation Council chief Jasem Al Budaiwi called Iran…

The IRGC Navy described the attacks as punitive measures in response to an “illegal American blockade” and violations of Iran’s regulations for the strait.

Diplomacy stalled

Fears of a return to war mounted on Sunday when Iranian drones attacked Bahrain, with emergency alerts sounding for the first time in months. The alert, issued before 5am, urged people to find a “safe location”.

The IRGC claimed responsibility, saying its Aerospace Force had fired six drones at a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. It claimed a “precise and successful impact” on the kingdom’s Riffa airbase. The Bahraini military said it had intercepted “several Iranian aerial attacks” and that all the drones were stopped before reaching their targets.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks, expressing solidarity with Bahrain and warning that continued strikes threatened regional security and diplomatic efforts. Jasem Al Budaiwi, the head of the Gulf Co-operation Council, called it a “blatant challenge” to regional peace efforts.

Iran has also issued direct threats to US naval personnel. On Friday its embassy in South Africa posted photographs on X of two US Navy officers alongside the words “we will find you”. It identified them as Cmdr Leigh R Tate, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Spruance, and Lt Cmdr Jeffrey E York, its executive officer.

The threat came as the Spruance returned to San Diego after a 357-day deployment that included combat operations against Iranian forces. The embassy had previously accused the officers of ordering Tomahawk strikes that killed dozens of children at a school in Minab, Iran. That allegation has not been independently established.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the 'neither peace nor war' situation between Iran and the US. AFP Show caption: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an end …

An October US intelligence assessment by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that lethal plots against Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere had reached advanced stages. Washington has responded with extra protection at diplomatic missions, including withdrawing non-essential staff and family members from several regional posts.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled, with Iran and the US both warning of renewed fighting and a willingness to escalate.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “neither peace nor war” situation, saying a “serious diplomatic process of negotiation” was needed.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Asia this week.