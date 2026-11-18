Iran targeted Kuwait and launched new attacks against Bahrain on Wednesday, widening its assault across the Gulf and drawing condemnation from regional governments.

Kuwaiti air defences responded to drone attacks in the early morning, with the military saying explosions heard across the country were interceptions. Kuwait hosts US forces at several sites, including Ali Al Salem airbase and Camp Arifjan.

Iran’s military claimed it used drones to hit US Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launchers at Ali Al Salem. “We will not bow to any power in defending Iran,” it said in a statement carried by Fars news agency, warning that any response would be “decisive, forceful and without geographical limits”.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned “the repeated, criminal Iranian attacks on the country”. It said the attacks were a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and a “dangerous escalation” that undermined diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

In Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, the military said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks before dawn. It accused Tehran of a “systematic hostile approach” to the kingdom, which has reported repeated Iranian strikes in recent days.

The UAE, Qatar and Jordan also condemned the attacks. The UAE described the strike on Kuwait as a hostile act. Qatar said the strikes violated sovereignty and international law and risked further escalation. Jordan reaffirmed its solidarity with Kuwait.

The attacks followed a US strike on Tuesday on an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

A US military official said the strike on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps site was a response to Iranian aggression against US personnel and assets. Iranian media said several locations on the island were hit, with no casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

Shipping under attack

Commercial shipping has also been targeted in and around the Strait of Hormuz in attacks blamed on Iran.

A crew member was missing after an Adnoc Logistics and Services vessel was attacked in the strait on Tuesday night. Eleven crew members were wounded and the rest were evacuated.

“Search and rescue operations ongoing in co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

Panama-flagged gas tanker Tara Gas was also struck in the strait on Tuesday and caught fire. India’s Foreign Ministry said 21 crew members were evacuated, two were taken to hospital and one was unaccounted for.

Adnoc L&S said the incident followed an attack on one of its vessels in UAE waters last week. In July, two of its crude tankers were struck in the strait, killing one crew member, and another vessel was attacked in August.

Iran has claimed a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for using an “unauthorised”, US-backed route where it claimed they hit sea mines. Tehran has been condemned for its attacks on non-military vessels.

On Wednesday, Iranian army commander Maj Gen Amir Hatami warned that any repeat of earlier action against Iran would bring a response that was “more crushing, more severe and without geographic limits”.

New Iranian threats to the US and Europe came to light on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said claims of a bomb plot in Washington were being taken “very seriously”.

The escalation comes despite diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the Middle East.