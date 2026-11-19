Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah arrived in Cairo late on Wednesday for an official visit as Egypt and Libya seek closer economic ties despite a dispute over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly received Mr Dbeibah, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, at Cairo International Airport.

The Libyan leader is expected to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi later on Thursday, a Foreign Ministry source told The National.

The Libyan side said their talks would cover co-operation in energy, investment, education and agriculture, as well as travel and residency issues affecting Libyans in Egypt.

The Foreign Ministry source said the maritime dispute was also on the agenda, and that agreements were expected to be signed during the visit.

After meeting Mr El Sisi, Mr Dbeibah is expected to hold talks with Mr Madbouly and ministers from both countries. The discussions will include reconstruction and efforts to reunify Libya’s divided institutions.

The visit comes a month after Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives reversed years of opposition and approved a 2019 maritime demarcation agreement between Turkey and Libya’s Government of National Accord, the predecessor of the GNU.

Mr Dbeibah’s government welcomed the vote. Egypt says the agreement infringes on its maritime rights.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has said Cairo views the deal as “null” and not binding on Egypt.

Cairo also set out its objections to the demarcation in a diplomatic note to the UN dated November 5.

The note also challenged maritime boundaries declared separately by Libya in May last year, saying they overlap with areas claimed by Egypt. Cairo has said it is willing to negotiate on maritime boundaries with its neighbours.

The House of Representatives vote put Cairo at odds with longtime allies in eastern Libya, where military commander Khalifa Haftar holds sway.

Egypt has historically backed Mr Haftar but has of late stepped up contacts with Tripoli while maintaining ties with the east.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty raised Cairo’s objections with Mr Dbeibah in Tripoli this month, when Egypt reopened its embassy there. Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, received Mr Haftar’s son Saddam in Cairo last week.

Mr Dbeibah, who also met Mr El Sisi in New Alamein during a July visit, has signalled that he is willing to discuss maps and competing maritime claims with Egypt.