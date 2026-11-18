A disputed maritime demarcation agreement between Libya and Turkey has no legal basis and does not bind Egypt in any way, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nader Zaki has told The National.

“We will not deal with this memorandum of understanding because it does not bind Egypt in any way and it’s also null,” Mr Zaki said. “The agreement on the Sea Law of 1982 serves as the umbrella for any deal.”

Libya and Turkey, he added, “appreciated our concerns” during talks with Egyptian officials that followed the surprise ratification last month by the parliament of the administration in eastern Libya, one of two rival governments in Egypt's North African neighbour and a long-time Cairo ally.

“The memorandum is null and has no legal standing,” he said. “The participation of all concerned states in the north and south of the Mediterranean is important to avoid planting the seeds of a problem that will be difficult to resolve in the future.”

Libya’s eastern administration, which is led by military commander Gen Khalifa Haftar, had opposed the agreement for years. At the time it was signed in 2019, Libya was embroiled in civil war.

The accord was initially reached between Turkey and the UN-backed Government of National Unity in the capital Tripoli in western Libya, the rival of the administration in the east.

Mr Zaki's comments came as sources in Cairo told The National the government was considering seeking international arbitration on the legality of the agreement. They said Egypt was preparing a case to take to the International Court of Justice in The Hague or to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg to annul the deal.

Egypt, the sources said, planned to argue that Turkey's location in the Eastern Mediterranean does not qualify it to enter into a maritime demarcation deal with Libya, which sits in North Africa facing Italy and Greece, but not Turkey.

Egyptian experts are collecting documents and maps to support their argument that the deal infringes on its economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“A final decision has not been made yet to go to arbitration but there is consensus that it may be the best way forward to annul the deal,” said one of the sources. “It may be weeks before a formal announcement is made.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, with Fayez Al Sarraj, the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, at the signing of a military deal in 2019. AFP Show caption: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, with Fayez Al…

The Libya-Turkey deal is also strongly opposed by Cairo's allies Greece and Cyprus, along with the UAE, Bahrain and the European Union. They warned last month that Libyan approval of the disputed deal threatens stability in the Mediterranean.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Greece, Badr Abdelatty and George Gerapetritis, have spoken by phone or met at least three times since October 20, when the parliament of the Egypt-allied eastern Libya administration ratified the deal.

“The two ministers emphasised during the call their firm rejection of the ratification by the Libyan house of deputies of the 2019 memorandum of understanding that defines maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on October 22.

Turkey has strengthened ties with Mr Haftar and his allies in recent months, while maintaining its close relationship with the government in Tripoli, allowing Ankara to work with both sides of Libya’s divided leadership.