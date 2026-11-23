Coastguards of countries in the Gulf and East Africa are to work together to tackle rising piracy and smuggling in the Red Sea.

The Combined Maritime Task Force, which involves 22 countries including Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Yemen, will aim to secure the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the West Indian Ocean.

A security vacuum caused by the Houthi maritime blockade on Saudi shipping has led to a resurgence in the piracy that once plagued those waters. The national coastguards would use information sharing centres in the Seychelles and Madagascar, but the legal arrangements need to be agreed to before operations begin.

Damien Chevallier, maritime safety director of the IMO. Lemma Shehadi / The National Show caption: Damien Chevallier, maritime safety director of the IMO. Lemm…

Damien Chevallier, director of maritime safety at the UN’s International Maritime Organisation, told The National that the initiative was an “important step” in giving the coastal states better control of security in the region.

“It’s a joint patrol from the coastguard to fight against piracy. It’s really important that coastal states of the region have the ownership of this type of initiative,” he said.

The countries involved agreed to set the legal framework for such a co-operation by September 2027. They are signatories of the Djibouti Code of Conduct, a UN framework initially established in 2009 to combat piracy in the Red Sea. The initiative was expanded in 2017 to address the full spectrum of crimes at sea.

The coastguard operations involve complex legal questions, such whether one state’s coastguard personnel have permission to enter neighbouring territorial waters, and who has jurisdiction over captured pirates, Mr Chevallier said.

“It’s just the first step because they still have to solve a lot of different parameters,” he said. “You have to define all of these co-operational aspects. Who is charge of the operations? Who is leading?

“The legal aspect is also important. If you intercept a pirate within Somali territorial waters, what will you do with the pirate? Are you authorised with a military vessel to sail through the territorial waters of Somalia? Where will you disembark the pirates? Where will you judge them? They agreed to work together with a very ambitious timeline."

Meetings will be held to establish how member states contribute to the programme, with some supplying funding, while others provide training and assets.

Security vacuum

The initiative would aim to operate alongside the EU’s Aspides naval mission to the Red Sea, which has struggled to galvanise support from members of the bloc for reinforcements.

Aspides was sent to the region in 2024 to tackle Houthi attacks on commercial shipping. It is reported to currently have six ships in the Red Sea. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly called on the EU to send re-enforcements to the region since September.

“The combined maritime task force that these [Djibouti Code of Conduct] member states will implement needs to be co-ordinated with other actions,” Mr Chevallier said.

The Gulf of Aden and the West Indian Ocean were once hotbeds of Somali piracy, but international efforts to tackle the threat were largely successful.

Yet new attempts by the Iran-backed Houthis to control the Bab Al Mandeb strait and disrupt Saudi shipping led to the return of pirate attacks within weeks.

No safe passage

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia continue to escalate. On Friday, the group sent emails to shipping companies and docked vessels at Jeddah port with warnings of an imminent attack.

"You are hereby required to evacuate the Port of Jeddah immediately, as it will be a theatre of military operations by the Yemeni armed forces in response to the aggression and blockade imposed on Yemen by the Saudi enemy," the email said, referring to the Houthis.

"Accordingly, the Yemeni armed forces disclaim all responsibility for any damage or consequences that may arise from any delay in evacuating the port or failure to comply with this warning.”

Despite the risks in the Red Sea and Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, shipping companies continue to transit the waterways.

Seafarers felt under pressure to accept contracts to make the perilous journey, out of fear of losing their source of income, Mr Chevallier said. But he also acknowledged that the financial incentives to make the crossings were high.

“You can imagine the situation of a seafarer. You have a contract with a shipping company, your employer asks you to sail. You will lose your job, you have a family, you have a mortgage,” he said. “And, of course, you could have very good conditions because the salary that the industry is able to propose is very high."

Ships are under threat from a Houthi blockade in the Bab Al Madeb strait. Reuters Show caption: Ships are under threat from a Houthi blockade in the Bab Al …

“The message that we deliver to all the shipping industry and to all the seafarers: please do not sail and do not expose the lives of seafarers, it’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

But he warned that was a “short-term vision” that would ultimately lead to more seafarer deaths and the declining appeal of the industry to future generations. “There is a lot of money for that, but there is no price of the life of any seafarer. So it’s a very short-term vision,” he said.