Pentagon chief Hegseth says impeachment effort is a 'farce'

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says an attempt to impeach him by a Republican politician is a "farce" aimed at damaging President Donald Trump.

"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Mr Hegseth said of Representative Thomas Massie's impeachment push.

"It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it."

In his first Pentagon press conference since May, Mr Hegseth defended the administration's military record, portraying its operations in Iran, Yemen and the Caribbean as a series of decisive victories that had restored American deterrence.

He cited Operation Rough Rider, the campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, saying US forces had struck more than 1,000 targets and stopped attacks on American shipping. He also praised Operation Midnight Hammer, the June 2025 bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the B-2 strikes as "flawless" and claiming the sites had been obliterated.

The Defence Secretary defiantly defended the current Iran war, Operation Epic Fury, repeating claims that US forces had struck more than 13,000 targets in fewer than 40 days, sunk Iran's navy and destroyed much of its military infrastructure.

"By every measure we achieved a historic military victory," he said, adding that more than 80 per cent of Iran's nuclear industrial base had been destroyed and that the US controlled the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Hegseth also defended the administration's campaign against alleged drug-trafficking vessels, claiming more than 70 boats had been sunk and 218 people killed, while maritime smuggling had fallen by at least 65 per cent.

He rejected accusations that the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amounted to kidnapping, saying the former leader had instead been "brought to justice" and was now facing an American judge in New York.

Mr Hegseth also said recruitment and retention under his leadership had gone "through the roof" and said conditions had improved for troops under his leadership.

"While this defeated politician drafts articles of impeachment, we've delivered the first increase and a big one in hostile fire and imminent danger pay in more than 20 years," he said.

Mr Massie, who submitted articles of impeachment on Monday, was defeated in a Republican primary challenge in May and will leave Congress at the end of the year.

Mr Massie is accusing Mr Hegseth of waging the war without congressional authorisation, as well as committing extrajudicial killings through strikes on alleged drug boats, ignoring laws designed to minimise civilian casualties including with a strike on an Iranian school in Minab, and unlawfully kidnapping a foreign leader – Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Mr Massie listed eight articles of impeachment, the first of which relates to the Iran war and the decision by the Trump administration not to seek congressional approval before it began on February 28. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the motion by Wednesday.

In the articles of impeachment, Mr Hegseth is accused of causing a "systematic deterioration" in checks designed to reduce collateral damage and the risk of civilian casualties.

He "directed the Department of Defence in a manner that resulted in the death or injury of more than 200 civilians at the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab", the articles of impeachment state.

"To the claim that the American military targets civilians, well, that is a lie and that is a slander against every professional who flew, sailed, and fought on these missions," Mr Hegseth said. "The only people who target civilians are the terrorists that we hunt, and I will dignify this claim no further."

The destroyed primary school in Minab. Anadolu via Getty Images Show caption: The destroyed primary school in Minab. Anadolu via Getty Ima…

Mr Hegseth warned that the US remained prepared to resume military action if Tehran attempted to rebuild its military or nuclear capabilities. Asked about reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was rearming during the ceasefire, he said Washington would maintain close surveillance of Iranian nuclear sites and would act if it detected activity requiring a response.

"The President has made it clear about what we can see from space and what we can read on their name tapes," he said. He described the US naval blockade as "ironclad", insisting that no supplies had got through and that Iran's weakened energy economy and damaged defence industrial base would make rebuilding difficult.

Mr Hegseth acknowledged that Tehran would attempt to reconstitute its capabilities but argued that it was now in a substantially weaker position than the US.