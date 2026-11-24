Britain’s Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has condemned Israel's blockade of humanitarian supplies for Gaza, describing it as a “collective punishment” of the Palestinian population which he called “absolutely maddening”.

The humanitarian crisis was “an utterly avoidable situation”, he told the UK’s foreign affairs committee, decrying that Israel had blocked 150,000 tents entering the territory for winter.

“When you see these absurd, frankly, claims of dual-use equipment being made, you can only conclude it's a collective punishment of the people of Gaza,” he said, referring to items that the authorities contend could be used in a military context.

Mr Miliband said Israel's obstruction was “maddening” as many Palestinians did not even have proper tents.

A displaced Palestinian in Gaza city. Reuters Show caption: A displaced Palestinian in Gaza city. Reuters

There is now growing international pressure on Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian assistance and allow shelter and medical equipment into Gaza.

Mr Miliband, who announced a range of sanctions against Israeli settlements in September, also suggested that the UK was considering further measures aimed at companies and organisations involved in supporting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

He said Britain did not want companies providing financial, construction or legal services to the settlement enterprise, adding that the government would take action.

He also pointed to an advertising services ban being introduced as part of the sanctions regime.

One MP raised an issue about an organisation called Shivat Zion operating in Britain that encouraged people to move to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Mr Miliband, who is of Jewish heritage, declined to discuss individual cases, but said sanctions would be considered under a general regime.

He said Britain was working to mobilise international pressure, alongside countries including France and Canada, arguing that co-ordinated action could be a deterrent.

He offered the postponement of Israel's controversial E1 West Bank settlement expansion as evidence that international pressure could produce results.

Mr Miliband also said he hoped that Britain would be able to work with a new Israeli government to change course on the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion has threatened the prospect of a two-state solution.

He called for a new approach to both Gaza and the West Bank. His comments come as opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot attempts to form a new administration following Israel's inconclusive election last month.

The friction with Israel had had no impact on intelligence sharing with Britain, Mr Miliband said.