Israel is systematically obstructing the work of doctors in the occupied West Bank, abusing emergency personnel during a time of major need as violence sweeps through the area, a medical charity has alleged.

Ambulances and medical clinics have become “direct targets of abuse, obstruction and violence” by both Israeli troops and settlers, reflecting “a shift in Israeli policy”, a report by Physicians for Human Rights Israel said on Monday.

The authors said Israeli actions in Gaza were increasingly being repeated in the West Bank. In Gaza, attacks on healthcare centres and personnel have included frequent bombardment of hospitals and the killing of 15 uniformed medics and emergency workers while they were on duty in March 2025.

Israel routinely accuses Hamas and other armed groups of running their operations from civilian buildings such as hospitals.

The report quoted numbers from Insecurity Insight and the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, which show a huge rise in violent incidents. In 2022, the organisations recorded 93 instances of violence or obstruction against health care in the West Bank. In 2024, the number had jumped to 422.

“Severe disruptions to the work of emergency medical services in the West Bank are not new. However, the current findings point to a substantial escalation since October 2023, not only in the number of incidents, but also in the forms and intensity of violence, the types of disruption and their cumulative harm,” the report said.

Palestinian testimony

Authors interviewed 25 Palestinian medics near the major city of Nablus, which for years has been a hotspot of Israeli settler and military violence. The testimony reveals three patterns: restricting doctors' movement, direct attacks on emergency teams and “routine humiliation”, the report said.

An Israeli soldier stands guard as Palestinians carry items on foot near Ramallah. Reuters Show caption: An Israeli soldier stands guard as Palestinians carry items …

Alaa, an emergency worker, reported losing a patient after Israeli military activity forced an ambulance to take a long route. “Forty minutes went by, and the ambulance was still driving around trying to find a way into the village, because if it had entered through the main entrance, soldiers would have shot at it,” Alaa said.

“Eventually, we were forced to have the patient leave the village and take him to Sebastia. By the time the ambulance reached the patient and returned to the clinic, 40 minutes had passed. During that time, the patient lost consciousness. Had we reached him in time and given him oxygen, he could have been saved.”

Ibraheem, a paramedic from southern Nablus, described trying to rescue people while Israeli forces and settlers fired at Palestinians, “directly endangering the lives of medical personnel”.

He described placing a girl, 10, in an ambulance and returning to help another patient wounded in an olive grove. “We couldn’t reach him because we were being continuously shot at, and then they started shooting at the ambulance,” he said. “We evacuated the wounded to a medical centre and returned again to evacuate more people, while coming under heavy fire.”

A third medic, Tamer, described soldiers threatening his life after returning from a call in the town of Tamun. “The soldier asked me, ‘Are you a medic?’ I told him I was. He said, ‘I was looking for you.’

“'He asked for my phone, opened it, went through my photos, then broke it and threw it on the ground. He then told me, ‘Every time I see you, I’ll beat you. This time, just a little, so you learn. Next time, I’ll shoot you.’”