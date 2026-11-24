Flydubai has been given approval by Israel's Ministry of Transport to resume flights to Tel Aviv, nearly two months after the Dubai-based airline suspended services following a foiled terrorist attack on board one of its aircraft.

Israeli Transport Minister Miriam Regev has approved the return of flydubai, “subject to the approval of the security authorities”, the ministry said in a statement reported by AFP.

“This step constitutes a significant move in renewing air connectivity between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the ministry added.

The announcement follows a visit to Dubai last week by an Israeli delegation led by the Transport Ministry's director general Moshe Ben-Zaken, which held talks with senior UAE aviation officials and airline representatives.

The discussions focused on security arrangements that would allow flights between the two countries to resume.

The Israeli ministry said the delegation presented Regev with details of measures taken by flydubai after the September incident, although it did not elaborate on the changes.

Flights are expected to resume within a week or two, with the airline returning to its previous schedule, according to Israeli media.

Flydubai has yet to announce a date for the resumption of services. The National has reached out to the airline for comment.

Before the suspension, the airline operated up to 10 daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, with the emirate serving as a major transit hub for Israeli travellers heading to destinations across Asia.

The airline halted flights to and from Israel on September 30 after flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia following a security incident on board.

UAE prosecutors subsequently said their investigation had established that the aircraft's co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack.

The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was arrested.

Capt Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured in the attack and hailed as a hero for helping to save the lives of those on board, exclusively told The National in October that he believed the incident would lead to positive changes in aviation security.

“You've got to learn from the event … I would just say: learn from whatever's happened and then make sure that this doesn't happen again, ever,” he said.

Speaking from his bed at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Capt Machchhar said the experience had not diminished his passion for aviation. Despite facing a long recovery, the father of two expressed his determination to return to flying.

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Israel has since introduced more stringent security requirements for foreign airlines operating flights to the country.

Flydubai began operating flights to Tel Aviv in November 2020, following the signing of the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel.

Etihad Airways currently operates six daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, making it the only airline offering direct passenger services between the UAE and Israel. Emirates does not operate its own flights to Tel Aviv, while its codeshare services with flydubai on the route remain suspended. Meanwhile, Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir have yet to resume services to Dubai, following the suspension of their flights at the outbreak of the war with Iran in February.