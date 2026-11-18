Recently, President Sheikh Mohamed joined by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and a number of UAE senior officials, received the crew of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 and conferred on them the First Class Order of Zayed II. At the heart of that tribute stood an Indian captain, Smit Machchhar. On September 30, despite being gravely wounded inside his own cockpit, he found the strength to unlock the door so that his crew and passengers could intervene. More than 170 people are alive today because he refused to relinquish control of the aircraft.

It was a deserved honour and a moment of national gratitude. But it must also force a harder reckoning.

The man who struck the captain with a cockpit axe was not an intruder who had smuggled a weapon aboard. He was the co-pilot: an educated, professionally trained aviator who had spent years absorbing an ideology that taught him to believe that mass murder is equivalent to religious devotion.

That is the chilling lesson of FZ1073. Extremist ideas can become deadly weapons, even in the hands of most highly educated and accomplished professionals.

According to the findings announced on October 9 by UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the Omani co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, had begun embracing extremist religious ideology in 2017 while studying in Australia. Investigators revealed that he had been influenced by takfiri propaganda glorifying terrorism and suicide attacks. Inspired by September 11, he allegedly planned to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. He had reportedly studied the route and airport during two previous flights.

Quote How does an educated, professionally trained pilot become someone prepared to sacrifice himself along with innocent lives in pursuit of an extremist ideological fantasy?

These revelations raise a disturbing question: How does an educated, professionally trained pilot become someone prepared to sacrifice himself along with innocent lives in pursuit of an extremist ideological fantasy?

For too long, we have associated religious extremism with poverty, ignorance and social marginalization. Yet extremists can be doctors, engineers, academics and pilots. Education provides professional competence, but it does not necessarily cultivate intellectual independence, critical thinking skills, or resistance to ideological manipulation.

This is precisely why reforming religious discourse in the Arab and Muslim worlds is no longer an optional cultural exercise. It is an urgent national security imperative.

Consider, in this broader context, the rhetoric of Oman's controversial Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad al-Khalili. There is no established evidence connecting him to the Flydubai plot, and suggesting otherwise would be irresponsible. Nevertheless, influential religious authorities must be open to scrutiny when their public statements risk deepening sectarian hostility or legitimising militant movements.

Following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, al-Khalili praised the Palestinian "resistance." Other statements attributed to him have generalized negatively about Jews and Hindus, while his remarks concerning Yemen's Houthis have drawn criticism from Yemeni religious authorities.

It must be stated that the issue is not criticism of Israel, opposition to its government's policies or solidarity with Palestinians. These are legitimate political positions. The danger emerges when criticism of a government becomes hostility toward an entire religious community, when political disagreements are transformed into sacred wars, and when young Muslims are encouraged to see the world through permanent divisions between believers and enemies.

Words have consequences. A sermon may last an hour, and a social-media post may disappear within minutes. But the prejudices they create and reinforce can survive for years, shaping perceptions, identities and eventually behaviour and actions.

The UAE has recognized this challenge through legislation against discrimination and hate speech, regulation of religious preaching, and initiatives promoting tolerance and countering violent extremism. Such measures reflect an essential principle: Religion must not become an instrument for political mobilization, sectarian hatred or the justification of violence.

Yet legislation and security operations alone cannot defeat extremism. The deeper struggle is intellectual and cultural.

Across much of the Arab world, calls for religious reform are still dismissed as blasphemy or attacks on Islam or attempts to impose Western values. This defensive reaction prevents serious examination of interpretations that perpetuate intolerance and reject pluralism.

Quote Genuine reform does not mean abandoning religion. It means protecting faith from ideological exploitation

Genuine reform does not mean abandoning religion. It means protecting faith from ideological exploitation, restoring the place of reason, and recognizing that religious convictions cannot justify violence against those who believe differently.

Our societies need educational institutions that encourage critical thinking, religious authorities willing to challenge inherited prejudices, and public debates that distinguish legitimate political grievances from religious incitement.

The Flydubai case should therefore be understood as more than a narrowly averted aviation disaster. It is a warning about what happens when extremist ideas are allowed to mature unchallenged.

If societies fail to confront the ideology of hatred in classrooms, mosques, universities, and online platforms, we may eventually confront its consequences somewhere far more terrifying: inside an aircraft cockpit at 30,000 feet.

By then, the cost of hateful rhetoric may no longer be measured in words, but in human lives.