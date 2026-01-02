UAE affirms commitment to de-escalation and confirms end of counter-terrorism presence in Yemen

The UAE on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to de-escalation and confirmed the conclusion of its counter-terrorism presence in Yemen.

"Over the past decade, the UAE acted at the request of the legitimate Yemeni government and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and within the Saudi-led coalition, making substantial sacrifices to support Yemen’s stability and security - particularly in confronting terrorist organisations that threaten civilians and the wider region," a UAE government official said.

"In line with its approach of urging calm and de-escalation, the UAE concluded the presence of its counter-terrorism forces," added the official, in a statement shared with The National.

The UAE on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of all remaining counter-terrorism teams from Yemen, hours after a Saudi strike hit armoured vehicles belonging to its forces in the southern port of Mukalla.

The UAE ended its military presence within the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen in 2019 but kept a limited number of specialised teams there as part of counter-terrorism efforts.

Saudi Arabia has led the anti-Houthi alliance since 2015, with the UAE playing a key role in halting the advance of the Iran-backed rebels, expelling them from the south, and combatting extremist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

"The UAE’s foreign policy is guided by interconnected principles that reinforce one another: strengthening international co-operation to advance lasting peace, driving long-term prosperity, championing sustainability, and promoting peaceful coexistence to support a stable and inclusive future. Together, these pillars reflect the UAE’s commitment to responsible leadership, constructive global partnership, and enduring progress," the official added.

"On Yemen, the United Arab Emirates has addressed this incident and the recent escalation with restraint, co-ordination, and a deliberate commitment to de-escalation, guided by a foreign policy that consistently prioritises regional stability over impulsive action.

"Building on this approach, the UAE’s decisions have consistently favoured restraint over escalation, reinforcing a clear preference for regional stability and long-term security. The UAE remains committed to dialogue, de-escalation and internationally supported processes as the only sustainable path to peace."

The Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to restore an independent southern state, recently took control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from other pro-government forces, effectively consolidating its grip over all southern provinces. The group said the move followed what it described as the failure of other pro-government factions to launch a serious campaign against the Houthis in their northern strongholds, including the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia condemned the STC’s takeover, saying it was carried out without co-ordination with the coalition.

Southern forces, trained by the UAE, played a significant role in driving Houthi fighters out of southern Yemen, particularly in Aden, Lahj and parts of Abyan, during the early years of the war between 2015 and 2018.

Those battles prevented the Houthis from consolidating control over the south after their advance from Sanaa and allowed the internationally recognised government to re-establish a foothold in Aden. The STC later emerged as a political umbrella for many of the southern forces involved in those campaigns.

