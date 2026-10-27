Sheikh Khaled arrives in Canadian capital of Ottawa to begin official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in the Canadian capital of Ottawa for the start of an official visit in which he is to hold talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney aimed at bolstering long-standing ties.

Sheikh Khaled was greeted at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, state news agency Wam reported early on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Carney are expected to explore ways to advance the strategic partnership between the countries. Talks will focus on expanding co-operation across priority sectors, with both sides seeking to build on shared interests and aspirations for long-term growth and prosperity. No specific sectors were named before the visit.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.