  • Death toll from attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport rises to two
  • Houthis also admit to launching attacks on Saudi Defence Ministry and Aramco site
  • Trump accuses Iran of driving up oil prices before US midterm elections
  • Saudi Arabia postpones UN global data forum to 2027
  • Centcom marks 100 days since 'steel wall naval blockade' against Iran
  • State Department issues departure order for non-emergency US workers and families in Saudi Arabia
Updated: October 23, 2026, 4:18 AM