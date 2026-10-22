Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed begins official visit to Greece

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has begun an official visit to Greece primed to further bolster growing ties between the nations.

Sheikh Khaled was greeted on arrival at Athens International Airport by George Gerapetritis, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, state news agency Wam reported early on Thursday.

Sheikh Khaled's visit comes at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with whom he is expected to hold key talks during the trip.

The visit holds particular significance as the two allies mark 50 years since diplomatic ties were formally established.

UAE-Greece relations have expanded greatly in the decades since, underpinned by a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing vital sectors such as the economy, investment, energy and technology.

President Sheikh Mohamed has held a series of phone calls with Mr Mitsotakis this year in a further demonstration of the flourishing friendship between the countries.

Sheikh Khaled has begun an official visit to Greece set to boost bilateral ties. Photo: Wam Show caption: Sheikh Khaled has begun an official visit to Greece set to b…

In May, Sheikh Mohamed hosted Mr Mitsotakis for high-level talks in Abu Dhabi, centred on co-operation across the economic, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and cultural sectors.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.