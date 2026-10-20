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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, begins an official visit to Greece on Wednesday. Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, begins an official visit to Greece on Wednesday. Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Khaled to visit Greece for talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi heads to Athens to strengthen UAE-Greece strategic partnership

The National

October 20, 2026

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is set to begin an official visit to Greece on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The visit comes at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and marks a milestone in the relationship between the UAE and Greece, which have maintained diplomatic relations for five decades, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Mitsotakis are expected to hold talks focused on expanding bilateral co-operation across areas of shared priorities.

Updated: October 20, 2026, 3:36 PM
UAEAbu DhabiSheikh Khaled bin Mohamed