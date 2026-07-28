President Sheikh Mohamed and Greek PM discuss economic and AI ties in phone call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reviewed efforts to strengthen long-standing ties during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders explored ways to expand collaboration across key sectors such as the economy, artificial intelligence and renewable energy under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in place between the countries.

They also exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East and highlighted the need to promote security, stability and peace across the region.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis held a phone call earlier this month, during which challenges stemming from the Iran conflict were on the agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed had previously welcomed the Greek leader for talks in Abu Dhabi in May, during a working visit to the Emirates by Mr Mitsotakis.

During those talks, the two leaders noted the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis then witnessed the exchange of agreements between the UAE and Greece on co-operation in AI and technology.