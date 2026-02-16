President Sheikh Mohamed and Greek Prime Minister discuss efforts to bolster ties

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held a telephone call with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece.

The leaders spoke about bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen ties under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Greece, state news agency Wam reported.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering peace and security locally and around the world.

It follows a call on Sunday between Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan emphasised their commitment to strengthening UAE-Turkish relations and building on progress made in various areas, particularly in development partnerships.