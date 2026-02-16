President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey's Erdogan set out plans to strengthen relations

President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reviewed efforts to advance bilateral ties.

During a phone call on Sunday, the two leaders emphasised their commitment to strengthening UAE-Turkish relations and building on progress made in various areas, particularly in development partnerships.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan previously spoke by phone last month, when they underlined the need for a two-state solution to secure a lasting peace in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Mr Erdogan in July during a state visit to Turkey, where the two men discussed ways to develop co-operation between the two countries within the framework of their comprehensive economic partnership.

Reflecting on the meeting at the time, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X: “The UAE and Turkey share a vision of strengthening regional peace and stability through diplomacy, and we remain committed to working together to achieve lasting development and prosperity for the region’s peoples.”