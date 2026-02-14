President Sheikh Mohamed and Emir of Qatar call for peace during Abu Dhabi talks

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, stressed the need to secure peace and stability in the region during talks held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two leaders emphasised their shared commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy as a means to bolstering stability.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also reviewed ways to strengthen co-operation between in the meeting, held as part of the Emir's fraternal visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to efforts towards de-escalation and ​stability in the region, as ⁠Washington and Iran pursue diplomatic solutions over Iran's nuclear programme.

Sheikh Tamim met Ali Larijani, a leading adviser ⁠to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali ​Khamenei and Secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, in Doha on the same day.

Warm welcome for UAE visit

Sheikh Tamim had earlier touched down at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed.

Also present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by a delegation of Qatari dignitaries and senior officials.

He later departed the UAE on Saturday, with UAE Sheikh Mohamed bidding him farewell alongside a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Building on long-standing ties

The UAE and Qatar enjoy deep-rooted ties stretching back decades, with both countries members of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

These close links were highlighted when Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Doha to meet Sheikh Tamim in June, only a day after an Israeli attack on the country that was aimed at Hamas leaders.

In December, the UAE leader sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim in celebration of Qatar's National Day.

“Building upon our shared history and deep-rooted partnership, the UAE and Qatar remain united in our continued pursuit of progress and prosperity for our nations, peoples and the wider region,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X at the time.