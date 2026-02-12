President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Bahrain's Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday set out plans to bolster long-standing bilateral ties during talks in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders highlighted the continued growth in relations between the Gulf neighbours in a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Bahraini Crown Prince, who is also Prime Minister, exchanged congratulations ahead of Ramadan, which will begin across the Arab world next week.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Bahrain's King Hamad, with the Crown Prince sharing similar sentiments on behalf of the monarch, the state news agency Wam reported.

Enduring friendship

The UAE and Bahrain were founded within months of each other in 1971 and have forged a long-standing friendship in the decades since.

Economic and trade relations between the nations continue to grow. The UAE's non-oil foreign trade with Bahrain reached Dh24.5 billion in the first nine months of last year, up 2 per cent from the corresponding period in 2024 and a 35.4 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, receives Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

The UAE is Bahrain's second-largest global trading partner, accounting for 10.4 per cent of its total trade in 2024.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Vice Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; several sheikhs, and top officials.

The Bahrain Crown Prince, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, sheikhs and senior officials, was earlier welcomed on his arrival to Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Saif and a number of ministers and senior officials.