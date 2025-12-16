President Sheikh Mohamed hails 'bonds of friendship' on Bahrain's National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations to King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday as the country celebrates its 54th National Day.

The UAE leader reflected on the "enduring bonds of friendship" between the Gulf neighbours and set out his vision to further strengthen long-standing ties.

The UAE and Bahrain were founded within months of each other in 1971 and have forged a long-standing friendship in the decades since.

Economic and trade relations between the nations continue to grow. The UAE's non-oil foreign trade with Bahrain reached Dh24.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 2 per cent from the corresponding period last year and a 35.4 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The UAE is Bahrain's second-largest global trading partner, accounting for 10.4 per cent of its total trade last year.

"Congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain on their country’s National Day," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"On this special occasion, we celebrate the enduring bonds of friendship between the UAE and Bahrain and look forward to strengthening our ties to promote ongoing progress and prosperity for our nations, our peoples, and the region."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his congratulations to the Bahraini people.

"We congratulate our brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the people of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on their celebration of the glorious National Day," Sheikh Mohammed posted on X.

"We ask God to perpetuate security, safety, and prosperity for Bahrain, and to grant its people further progress and prosperity."

While Bahrain declared independence from British rule in August 1971, it unites to mark its founding on December 16 each year to honour another milestone occasion ten years before that.

It was on December 16, 1961, when the late King Isa bin Salman – King Hamad's father – ascended the throne. It was under his reign that Bahrain secured its independence.

Bahrain’s modern history began in the late 19th century, when the island became a protectorate of the British Empire.

In 1947, the island became the seat of the Gulf Residency, and home of the most senior British official in the region.

This eventually came to an end with the country's full independence on August 15, 1971. Although independence was achieved in August, Bahrain's National Day is always held later in the year in honour of the late monarch.

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

Short-term let permits explained Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit. Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property. There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year. Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.

RESULT Australia 3 (0) Honduras 1 (0)

Australia: Jedinak (53', 72' pen, 85' pen)

Honduras: Elis (90 4)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Capt Shadia Khasif Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police Family: Five sons and three daughters The first female investigator in Hatta. Role Model: Father She believes that there is a solution to every problem