Qatar to provide more than $430m in support for cash-strapped Lebanon

Qatar on Monday announced more than $430 million in assistance for Lebanon, with the bulk of the funds earmarked to help the cash-strapped country deal with its chronic power shortage.

The total funding of $434.2 million will be provided through the Qatar Development Fund, which said $400 million would go towards stabilising Lebanon's energy sector.

The remaining amount will be allotted to "scholarships, equipment for the Lebanese Armed Forces and youth empowerment through sports", the fund said.

The assistance was announced as Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al Khulaifi, visited Beirut for talks with Lebanon's leaders.

Qatar's support to Lebanon “will have no limits”, Mr Al Khulaifi said after a meeting with President Joseph Aoun. “New initiatives will be announced and we remain ready to work towards international co-ordination on the Lebanese issue,” Mr Al Khulaifi said.

“Qatar welcomes the progress made in our economic talks with Lebanon and is proud to be among the leading countries supporting the Lebanese army."

Lebanon's government faces several challenges, including a long-term economic downturn; rebuilding after a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, estimated to cost at least $14 billion; and introducing economic reforms to unlock billions of dollars worth of international assistance.

Gulf states were once major financial supporters of Lebanon but that changed as Iran-backed Hezbollah became increasingly powerful in the country. However, Qatar remains an important donor, particularly through its support for the underfunded Lebanese army, including for soldiers' salaries.

Israel continues to carry out daily strikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and to occupy Lebanese territory despite a US-backed ceasefire agreement made in November 2024.

The army has removed Hezbollah's weapons and military infrastructure in the southern border region as part of the terms of the truce and is expected to eventually disarm the group completely under the government's plan to bring all arms under state control.

The army said this month it had disarmed Hezbollah in the area south of the Litani river and will present its plan to disarm the group south of the Awali river next month. However, Hezbollah refuses to comply with further disarmament while Israel continues to attack and keep its troops in the country.

Mr Aoun highlighted the situation again, saying that while the Lebanese army was seeking to consolidate security in the south, Israel's “attacks on southern villages and towns continue, destroying homes and displacing residents, sometimes extending to villages in the Bekaa Valley”.

“This Israeli stance prevents the return of security and stability to the south,” the President said.