President Sheikh Mohamed to make state visit to Turkey today

President Sheikh Mohamed is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a state visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

The leaders are expected to discuss regional and international issues as well as various areas of possible co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit follows a phone call between the two on Sunday. They discussed their countries' commitment to promoting security and stability and pledged to work together to pursue a path to peace in the Middle East.

The talks come as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel holds firm and the international community hopes for a similar truce to end violence in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan called for an end to hostilities after the Iran-Israel conflict last month.

