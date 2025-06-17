President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Tuesday. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi; Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey's Erdogan call for dialogue as conflict rages between Israel and Iran

Leaders highlight importance of protecting regional security

June 17, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Tuesday, stressing the need for diplomacy and dialogue as the conflict between Israel and Iran entered a fifth day.

The leaders emphasised the importance of preserving security and stability across the region, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan spoke of the implications of Israel's attack on Iran on Friday, which has triggered a deadly exchange of air strikes in the following days. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting all efforts to enhance peace in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan also discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between their countries during the call.

Calming tensions

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that talks were under way between countries in the region and beyond to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, a group of 20 countries, including the UAE, have criticised the situation in the Middle East, caused by what they called Israel’s aggression against Iran. The group called for diplomacy and dialogue to restore stability.

The foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya and Mauritania rejected military campaigns as a solution. Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Oman also condemned the escalation.

“There’s an imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which comes during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm,” a joint statement said.

