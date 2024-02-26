UAE President discusses regional security with Turkey's Erdogan

President Sheikh Mohamed held a telephone conversation with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

In the call, the two leaders emphasised the critical need to ensure the region's security and stability, the state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also talked about strengthening economic and developmental ties with Mr Erdogan, to encourage growth across the UAE and Turkey.

The conversation comes as the war in Gaza rumbles on.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Arab League told the International Court of Justice that the impunity enjoyed by Israel despite its 57-year illegal occupation of Palestinian territories is a threat to international peace and stability.

Speaking on behalf of Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organisation's representative in Brussels, Abdel Hakim Al Rifai, said he trusted that the court in The Hague would "confirm the illegality of this occupation".

"This prolonged occupation is an affront to international justice," Mr Al Rifai said.

"The failure to bring it to an end has led to the current horrors perpetrated against the Palestinian people amounting to genocide.”