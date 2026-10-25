Sheikh Khaled to begin official visit to Canada on Monday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will travel to Canada on Monday for an official visit aimed at deepening ties between the two nations.

The Crown Prince will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney during the visit, which begins on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance the strategic partnership between the UAE and Canada.

Key areas of focus will include expanding co-operation across priority sectors, with both sides seeking to build on shared interests and aspirations for long-term growth and prosperity. No specific sectors were named ahead of the visit, reported state news agency Wam.