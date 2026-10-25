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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will travel to Canada on Monday to begin an official visit. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will travel to Canada on Monday to begin an official visit. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Khaled to begin official visit to Canada on Monday

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney to strengthen UAE-Canada ties

The National

October 25, 2026

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will travel to Canada on Monday for an official visit aimed at deepening ties between the two nations.

The Crown Prince will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney during the visit, which begins on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance the strategic partnership between the UAE and Canada.

Key areas of focus will include expanding co-operation across priority sectors, with both sides seeking to build on shared interests and aspirations for long-term growth and prosperity. No specific sectors were named ahead of the visit, reported state news agency Wam.

Updated: October 25, 2026, 2:33 PM
Sheikh Khaled bin MohamedUAEAbu DhabiCanada