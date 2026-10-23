Sheikh Khaled tours cultural spots in Athens during official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, toured two of Greece's leading cultural attractions on Friday as part of his official visit to the country.

Sheikh Khaled viewed the extensive collection of artwork at the National Gallery of Greece and also visited the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. He was briefed on the creative works at the gallery that reflect the rich history and heritage of Greece and the evolution of its art scene.

Officially known as the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum, it was founded in 1900 and is home to more than 20,000 exhibits, including paintings, sculptures and prints from the post-Byzantine period to the modern era. The archaeological museum, the largest of its kind in Greece, was established towards the end of the 19th century and contains a treasure trove of antiquities.

Landmark visit

Sheikh Khaled had on Thursday held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as major deals were agreed on between the countries.

Discussions between at the Prime Minister's Office centred on efforts to bolster collaboration across sectors including energy, infrastructure, health care, advanced technology and health care. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the UAE's desire to strengthen long-standing relations with Greece to support the aspirations of both nations.

It was also announced during the visit that the UAE is to invest a further €15 billion ($16.8 billion) in Greece as part of a joint initiative between the countries.