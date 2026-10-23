UAE's G42 signs pacts to explore AI infrastructure in Greece

Abu Dhabi-based G42 has signed an initial pact with public and private partners in Greece to explore artificial intelligence infrastructure in the country.

The deal was part of the 18 memorandums of understanding, agreements and commercial partnerships valued at €12.75 billion ($14.3 billion) signed between the UAE and Greece during an official visit to the European country by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The pacts were signed at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens.

G42 and five of its portfolio companies also signed initial agreements with Greek entities for government services, life sciences and smart cities, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The agreements “mark an important milestone in expanding G42’s intelligence grid across Europe, bringing together advanced compute infrastructure and proven AI platforms for government and industry”, said Mansoor Al Mansoori, chief executive of G42 International.

The intelligence grid covers the full AI value chain, from data centres and advanced compute to cloud infrastructure and industry-specific applications.

Under agreements with Greece's Copelouzos Group, Khazna Data Centres and Core42 will explore the development of an AI factory in Greece, G42 said.

Khazna will lead the development of the physical infrastructure, while Core42 will provide cloud and AI compute capabilities to support organisations in sectors including banking, telecoms, shipping and government.

The deal “strengthens the country’s position as a strategic digital and energy hub in South-east Europe”, said Christos Copelouzos, chief executive of Copelouzos Group.

The factory will support the digital transformation of the Greek economy, attract new investment and create highly skilled jobs, he added.

G42 has been working to help countries build domestic AI capabilities. In February, G42 signed a framework agreement with a Vietnamese consortium to develop sovereign AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure across the South-East Asian country.

Urban planning and life sciences

G42 said its subsidiary Presight will also collaborate with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance to explore the use of AI-powered analytics and real-time intelligence capabilities focusing on urban mobility and municipal operations.

The collaboration will initially focus on using agentic AI to support municipal waste management and water network monitoring through analytics, G42 said.

“Cities generate enormous volumes of data every day, but their real value comes from turning that information into intelligence that improves how cities function and how people live,” said Thomas Pramotedham, chief executive of Presight.

Meanwhile, Inception42 will work with Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence to use agentic AI across government and education.

Areas of focus include using AI-powered tools to support cabinet meetings and monitor progress against government priorities, training government officials to work with AI agents, and developing AI tutors and learning platforms to enhance educational outcomes.

Tech-enabled health care company M42 has also signed an initial pact with Athens LifeTech Park (ALTP) for a partnership spanning life sciences research, genomics sequencing infrastructure, population genomics, clinical development and connecting institutional biobanks.

The deal is aimed at supporting biomarker research in priority areas including oncology, rare genetic diseases and neuroscience, the statement said.

The pact also covers a bilateral programme offering UAE life sciences start-ups a base at the ALTP Incubator for European market entry, and Greek and European ventures access to the UAE through M42’s network.