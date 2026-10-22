UAE announces plan to invest €15 billion into Greece

The UAE is to invest a further €15 billion (Dh61.7 billion) into Greece as part of a joint initiative between the nations.

The plan was unveiled on the sidelines of an official visit to the European country by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

It builds on the joint investment initiative, which was launched in May 2022 with a value of €4 billion, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The scheme has provided an important framework for developing and implementing strategic investments across sectors of mutual interest, the media office said.

The initiative has resulted in "the completion of significant transactions in strategic sectors such as energy and healthcare".

The investment reflects the mutual trust between the UAE and Greece, according to the media office who added it was an opportunity to explore new opportunities in vital and future-focused sectors, supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the competitiveness of both economies.

The media office said the announcement "reflected the UAE's confidence in Greece's economic and investment strengths its strategic location and its role in connecting European markets with regional and international markets, alongside the promising opportunities it offers to develop major projects and long-term partnerships".

Sheikh Khaled met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. Discussions between Sheikh Khaled and Mr Mitsotakis at the Prime Minister's Office focused on efforts to bolster collaboration across a range of key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, health care, advanced technology and health care.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled and Mr Mitsotakis also reflected on regional and international developments, stressing the importance of reinforcing security, peace and stability.

Sheikh Khaled was greeted on arrival at Athens International Airport by George Gerapetritis, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, state news agency Wam reported early on Thursday.