President Sheikh Mohamed and Canadian PM Mark Carney discuss UAE-Canada economic ties

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, with both leaders pledging to deepen bilateral ties across vital sectors, with a particular focus on strengthening economic and investment ties.

Advanced technology and AI also featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting both nations' ambitions to position themselves as leaders in emerging industries.

The two leaders identified these sectors as central to the development priorities of both countries and pledged their commitment to advancing UAE-Canada relations through long-term, sustainable partnerships.

In July, the UAE finalised a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Canada. The trade ​agreement with Ottawa aims to reduce trade barriers to goods, services and ⁠investment, and follows a $50 billion investment commitment from the UAE last November.

The Cepa gives Canadian companies better access to the UAE, which remains the largest market for Canada's exports to the Middle East, and could help attract capital into energy, mining, artificial intelligence and ports.

Friday's call also touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, with both expressing support for continuing efforts to promote security, stability and peace across the region.

The emphasis on AI and advanced technology signals a forward-looking agenda, aligning with the UAE's broader national strategy to diversify its economy and cement its status as a global hub for innovation.