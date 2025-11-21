UAE plans to invest $50 billion in Canada’s energy and AI sectors

The UAE plans to invest $50 billion in Canada as part of an investment framework agreement between the two countries.

As part of the agreement, the Arab world’s second largest economy will invest in Canada’s vital sector including energy, AI logistics, mining and other strategic industries, according to the Ministry of Investment.

Under the directive of the UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approved the investment framework, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and UAE Investment Minister and managing director and chief executive of ADQ Mohamed Alsuwaidi in attendance.

Mr Carney is visiting the UAE as Canada focuses to strengthen economic ties with Abu Dhabi

The foreign direct investment stock from the UAE stood at $8.8 billion in 2024.

In October, the UAE has signed an initial pact with Canada focusing on artificial intelligence and digital innovation, in a move that is aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

The countries will explore opportunities to collaborate in the digital infrastructure sector, with a focus on developing data centres and AI projects, the UAE's Ministry of Investment said in a post on X at the time.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday held talks with Mr Carney in Abu Dhabi, as the countries signed an agreement to strengthen economic co-operation.

The two leaders explored ways to boost ties in key sectors such as investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence and clean energy during a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati as part of Mr Carney's official visit to the Emirates.

