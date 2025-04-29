President Sheikh Mohamed has sent his congratulations to Mark Carney following his victory in the Canadian election. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court / Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent his congratulations to Mark Carney following his victory in the Canadian election.

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Mark Carney on Canadian election victory

Sheikh Mohamed said he is looking forward to strengthening ties between the nations

The National

April 29, 2025