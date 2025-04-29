President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Mark Carney on Canadian election victory

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has sent his congratulations to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/canada/">Canadian</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/03/10/carney-uae-climate-canada/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/03/10/carney-uae-climate-canada/">Mark Carney</a> on retaining power in the country's election. Sheikh Mohamed said he was looking forward to working with Mr Carney to further deepen the ties between the two countries. “Congratulations to Mark Carney on the Liberal Party’s win in the Canada election,” said Sheikh Mohamed, in a post on social media platform X. “I look forward to working with him to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Canada, and I wish him success in leading his country and its people to ongoing progress and development.” Canadians across six time zones voted on Monday in a general election overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's rhetorical and economic attacks on the country. While Mr Carney did not achieve a majority, Conservative leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/">Pierre Poilievre</a> conceded defeat and said his party would hold the minority government to account. The UAE and Canada already share ties, with Canadian companies already having partnerships and investments worth billions of dollars in the UAE across sectors including petrol and natural gas, manufacturing, food industries, health, education, banking and financial services, hospitality and tourism, <a href="https://www.mofa.gov.ae/en/Missions/Ottawa/UAE-Relationships/Economic-Cooperation" target="_blank" rel="">UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs data shows</a>.