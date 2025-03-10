Mark Carney's rise through Canadian politics inspires hope for climate community

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/" target="_blank">Mark Carney</a>'s appointment as the next leader of Canada's Liberal Party, paving the way for him to become prime minister, comes at a critical juncture not just for relations between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/canada-hits-back-after-trump-imposed-tariffs-come-into-effect/" target="_blank">US and Canada</a> – but also at a pivotal period in the fight against the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/03/08/backlash-against-womens-rights-could-hurt-climate-progress/" target="_blank">climate crisis.</a> Mr Carney's former positions as governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, as well as a UN special envoy on climate action and finance, could provide him with a unique background to tackle both issues head on. According to Antonios Vouloudis, director of sustainability and stewardship at NYU Abu Dhabi, his extensive experience in financial regulation and climate strategy and his tenure in Canada's top post “could significantly accelerate Canada's transition to net-zero emissions while balancing economic stability”, he told <i>The National.</i> Here in the UAE, Mr Carney played an important role on the road to achieving the historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/12/new-documentary-charts-historic-cop28-uae-consensus/" target="_blank">UAE Consensus </a>at the UN climate talks held in Dubai in 2023 – particularly concerning the delivery of key Presidential Action Agenda outcomes across climate finance and energy. As a result of his involvement at Cop28, President Sheikh Mohamed bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II to Mr Carney. At the time, state news agency Wam reported Sheikh Mohamed emphasising that the legacy of sustainability established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a cornerstone of the UAE's efforts to support sustainability, promote effective climate action, and ensure equitable economic and social development for a better future for humanity. Mr Carney's work in climate, however, predates Cop28. At the end of 2019, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Mr Carney, as UN special envoy for climate action and finance. Mr Vouloudis, said that in this capacity, Mr Carney played a crucial role in integrating climate action into the global financial system. “He was instrumental in launching the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero in 2021, a coalition of over 250 financial institutions managing assets worth $80 trillion, committed to funding the transition to a carbon-neutral economy,” said Mr Vouloudis. Mr Carney is also credited with playing an essential role in co-founding the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, which aims to establish a credible carbon offset market to help businesses and nations meet climate commitments. <i>“</i>It’s an absolute imperative to get to net zero. We will be compounding adaptation if we don’t get to net zero,” Mr Carney had said in an interview with the UN in 2021 discussing the urgency of reaching Paris Agreement goals. “In other words, things will continue to get worse. The adaption consistent with 1.5 degrees unfortunately would not be consistent with 2 or 2.5 degrees or more.” Mr Carney's campaign website itself highlights his climate action plan, which seeks to scrap Canada's consumer carbon tax – and replace it with “incentives to reward people for greener choices” Mr Carney is quoted as saying on the site. The site states that the shift will ask big polluters to “contribute their fair share”, as well as furthering investments to electric vehicles and energy efficient buildings. Climate activists have welcomed the appointment given Mr Carney's green credentials at a time when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/02/24/climate-change-donald-trump/" target="_blank">US is scaling back on climate commitments</a>. “The best revenge for US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented assault on our livelihoods, environment and democracy would be to become an even better Canada by building a greener, fairer society that will be a beacon to the world,” said Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist at Greenpeace Canada in response to Mr Carney being elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. At the start of Mr Trump's second term in office, he began the process of once again pulling the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/21/paris-climate-agreement-trump/" target="_blank">US out of the Paris Agreement</a>, an international treaty on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/01/10/2024-was-first-calendar-year-on-record-to-breach-15c-threshold/" target="_blank">climate change</a> signed in 2015. The treaty covers climate change mitigation, adaptation and finance. It is aimed at limiting long-term global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.