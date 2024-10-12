New documentary charts historic Cop28 UAE Consensus

A documentary was released on Saturday to celebrate the landmark moment the world came together to deliver the UAE Consensus and conclude crunch climate talks at Dubai's Cop28 on a high.

The 20-minute film – called Eye of the Storm – chronicles how the agreement was reached by all 198 parties at the UN event last year, striking a crucial blow in the fight against climate change.

The deal called for the international community to transition away from fossil fuels to achieve net zero by 2050 and also set time-bound targets to greatly increase global renewable energy capacity.

It is viewed as being vital to efforts to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

It was adopted after about two weeks of hard-fought talks and built on early success that gave the summit initial momentum, such as the launch of the loss and damage fund and the galvanising of more than $80 billion in climate finance.

“Eye of the Storm provides an immersive experience, allowing viewers to relive the moments that led to the most comprehensive set of climate breakthroughs since the Paris Agreement,” the Cop28 team said.

“Agreed by all 198 Parties, the UAE Consensus provides an ambitious, but achievable, road map to keeping the goal of 1.5°C within reach and this film tells the story.

“Viewers are taken behind behind-the-scenes and given real-time insight into how this crucial turning point was reached.”

The film has been shared as world leaders, environmental campaigners and experts prepare for Cop29, being held in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President, said this week that Cop29 must build on the foundations laid down in Dubai in 2023.

A finance deal at Cop29 “must provide the means to implement the UAE Consensus. The quantum we agree on should meet the size of the challenge”, Dr Al Jaber, who is also UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said during pre-Cop talks in Baku on Thursday.

He said delegates in Baku did not need to “reinvent the wheel” but “follow through on what we all signed up to” at Cop28.

“As we gather against a backdrop of continuing geopolitical conflict, let us again find common cause across every pillar of the climate agenda. What we delivered in Dubai, we must build on here in Baku. Let us once again unite, act and deliver,” he added.

To watch the Eye of the Storm Film in full, visit www.Cop28.com.

