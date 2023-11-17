Dr Sultan Al Jaber named among Time magazine's most influential climate business leaders

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Cop28 President-designate, has been named among the 100 most influential business leaders on climate issues by Time magazine.

Dr Al Jaber was named in the leaders' section of the Climate100 list by the American magazine.

He received praise from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for making the list.

"Sultan Al Jaber has earned a spot on the TIME100 list for the most influential 100 personalities in the climate sector," Sheikh Mohammed said on social media.

سلطان الجابر على قائمة TIME100 لأقوى ١٠٠ شخصية في قطاع المناخ … فخورين بإنجازاته الدولية .. وبنشاطه المتسارع في هذا القطاع الحيوي .. وفخورين بجميع إنجازات أبناء الإمارات في كافة القطاعات … https://t.co/KRUC1WO9fn pic.twitter.com/AzRDGWKxUB — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 17, 2023

"We take pride in his international accomplishments and his proactive engagement in this crucial sector.

"We are also proud of all the achievements of the sons of the Emirates across various sectors."

The list features the top 100 climate leaders in business for 2023, which will be published in the magazine's December 4 edition.

By appearing on the list, Dr Al Jaber is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, US special envoy for climate change John Kerry, pop star Billie Eilish, the band Coldplay, filmmaker James Cameron and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Sultan Al Jaber is featured in the December 4 edition of Time magazine. Photo: Time magazine

"Offshore oil rigs now run on electricity, and digital tools allow the company to map areas where energy is wasted," Time said about Dr Al Jaber, when discussing his role as managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

"And the company has begun building big-budget carbon-­capture projects.

"As Cop28 chief, he has called on other oil companies to come to Dubai with similar commitments to crack down on leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and to decarbonise their own operations."

The profile of Dr Al Jaber also referred to questions raised by sections of the western media and politicians over his suitability to host a climate change conference, given his role as the public face of an oil company.

"Al Jaber recognises the gap. His strategy to overcome it has characteristically focused on changing the economic math to make clean energy a better investment," Time said.

"He has tried to galvanise everyone from the utility industry to private finance, pushing to get money flowing.

"And he has given renewable ­energy companies a centre-stage role and elevated their concerns, like permitting reform and redesigning power markets."