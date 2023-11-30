Cop28: Nations agree to loss and damage fund operation in breakthrough on day one

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President of the Cop28 climate conference, speaks at the opening session.

Nov 30, 2023
Cop28 has achieved a breakthrough on day one after nations unanimously agreed to bring into operation a loss and damage fund.

The agreement will see rich nations financially support developing countries that are affected by climate change-related disasters.

“We have delivered history today, the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any Cop,” Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber said.

“This is evidence that we can deliver.”

The UAE has pledged $100 million, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The deal had been rumoured after a year of talks ahead of the climate summit in Dubai, giving hope of consensus on other key issues.

In the coming days, countries will each commit to the fund. Billions of dollars, if not trillions, will be needed collectively.

Loss and damage funding is seen as one of three crucial issues at Cop28, with the others being the Paris global stocktake and talks over cutting the use of fossil fuels.

“This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world,” said Dr Al Jaber.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, said the early agreement was a “great way to start this Cop”.

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, said the agreement was a "historic decision" but how much money is pledged and how it is run would be crucial.

"On one hand, rich countries have pushed for the World Bank to host this Fund under the guise of ensuring a speedy response. Conversely, they have attempted to dilute their financial obligations and resisted defining a clear finance mobilisation scale," he said.

"The responsibility now lies with affluent nations to meet their financial obligations in a manner proportionate to their role in the climate crisis, which has been primarily driven by decades of unrestrained fossil fuel consumption and a lack of adequate climate finance delivered to the Global South."

Cop27 President Sameh Shoukry, left, hands over the gavel to Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber at the UN climate conference's opening ceremony.

November 30, 2023
