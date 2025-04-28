Canadians head to the polls as Trump's threat of annexation looms

Canadians were heading to the polls on Monday in a general election overshadowed by US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>'s rhetorical and economic attacks on the country. After a decade in power under Liberal former prime minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/07/justin-trudeau-resigns-canada/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/07/justin-trudeau-resigns-canada/">Justin Trudeau</a>, the Conservatives had initially been favoured to benefit from an anti-incumbent sentiment in Canada, which is dealing with a cost-of-living crisis. But then Mr Trump took office in Washington in January and began threatening Canada with tariffs and claiming it should become the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/08/trudeau-trump-canada-us/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/08/trudeau-trump-canada-us/">51st state</a>” of the US, a move that infuriated many Canadians and lead to a drop in momentum for Conservative opposition leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/">Pierre Poilievre</a>, himself a populist firebrand who campaigned with Trump-like bravado. Liberal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/09/mark-carney-justin-trudeau/">Prime Minister Mark Carney,</a> who succeeded Mr Trudeau last month, has asked voters to deliver him a mandate to deal with the US President. “President Trump has some obsessive ideas and that is one,” Mr Carney said of his annexation threat. “It’s not a joke. It’s his very strong desire to make this happen. It’s one of the reasons why this crisis is so serious.” Mr Trump on Monday sent a message on Truth Social claiming Canada would become some sort of American utopia if it joined the US. “All positives with no negatives! It was meant to be!” he wrote. Canada has been dealing with high costs for housing and goods for some time. And more than 75 per cent of its exports go to the US, so Mr Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs and his desire for North American car makers to move Canadian production south could severely damage Canada's economy. Both Mr Carney and Mr Poilievre said that if elected, they would accelerate renegotiations of a free trade deal between Canada and the US in a bid to end the uncertainty hurting both economies. Mr Carney, in particular, has notable experience of navigating economic crises, having done so when running Canada’s central bank and as the first non-British citizen to run the Bank of England.