UAE launches Dh36 billion strategy to drive foreign investment

The UAE on Wednesday unveiled a Dh36 billion action plan to drive foreign investment into the Emirates and cement its growing status as a leading business hub.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said ministers had approved the National Investment Fund at a special meeting of the UAE Cabinet held at Dubai Airshow.

The fund - which will have an initial capital of Dh36 billion - will aim to encourage foreign direct investments into the country through financial incentive packages.

It will seek to increase overseas investment into the country from Dh115 billion annually to Dh240 billion, by 2031.

Sheikh Mohammed said on X that the country was sending a clear message to investors across the globe that “the United Arab Emirates welcomes you” and it will “support your future growth and success”.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet had also adopted the National Identity Strategy, supported by 70 government initiatives.

The initiative will serve to strengthen national identity among future generations and champion the family unit.

This month, President Sheikh Mohamed declared 2026 would be the Year of the Family and stressed that family was a “vital pillar of our nation’s future progress”.

The UAE leader also launched the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which will promote family values at the top of the national agenda and serve to preserve culture and identity.